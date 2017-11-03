Watch This Extremely Short Teaser of What is Probably a Royal Enfield 750
The CEO of Royal Enfield made a very mysterious Instagram post.
Rumors have been circulating for some time about an all-new Royal Enfield model coming on the heels of the brand’s rapid, unprecedented growth in growing markets like India. At the moment, every Royal Enfield motorcycle available in the U.S. has a 499cc engine with the exception of the sporty 535cc Continental GT.
A cryptic Instagram post made by Royal Enfield CEO Sid Lal (@sidlal) suggests his company will be adding some more variety to its lineup with a new model. It’s a brief, bird's-eye view of a short, curvy stretch of a racetrack with two motorcycles traveling through it.
We barely see these motorcycles at all, but we do get to hear a pretty good sound out of them. They still have the characteristic sound of a parallel-twin engine, so whatever this bike is, it almost definitely keeps that traditional configuration. The real question is; how big is the engine?
Our best guess is that this is a Royal Enfield 750 which has been rumored for over a year. A bigger 750cc engine will make Royal Enfield more competitive with bigger sub-1,000cc retro/modern bikes like the quintessentially British Triumph Bonneville, the extremely popular Ducati Scrambler, and the upcoming Kawasaki Z900RS.
The caption of "07.11.17" on the Instagram posts suggests that this new motorcycle will officially debut at the Milan Motorcycle Show next week. What are you hoping to see on Royal Enfield’s next bike? Could this be the model that breaks the brand that’s seen so much success overseas into the mainstream for the American motorcycle market?
