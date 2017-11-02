Watch This Gang Pull a 'Fast & Furious'-Style Heist on a Moving Semi-Truck
"The Faith of the Furious" is still over two years away, but here's a sneak preview.
The ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise, titled The Faith of the Furious, won't be out until April of 2020. But if you can't wait that long, check out this clip of a gang in Sweden taking inspiration from the very first movie by conducting their own vehicular heist on a moving semi-truck traveling at around 50 mph on the highway.
Dagbladet reports that the PostNord Sverige, the Swedish postal service, realized its trucks were being targeted by the band of mobile bandits and mounted cameras on the inside of the trailers to catch the thieves in the act. The video shows a man yank open the back door of the trailer as the truck drives along the highway at night, and you can see his compatriots driving a small sedan just a foot or so off the trailer's back bumper. Another man climbs out of the sunroof and hops into the opening, and they begin tearing into packages in search of valuables.
Once they're done, they jump—it's actually more like a belly flop—back onto the hood and windshield of the getaway car and slam the door shut. There are edits in the tape, but it's likely they were in and out in less than five minutes. Impressive as it looks, there was at least one other unsuccessful attempt, as the video ends with a clip of two would-be robbers getting trapped and arrested when cops pull open the back door.
As outlandish (and dangerous) as this method may seem, this isn't even the first time a roving highway robbery has been attempted in real life. Earlier this year, a Romanian gang was busted in the Netherlands after allegedly hitting at least 17 delivery trucks using the same method.
- RELATEDJustin Lin Will Direct Fast & Furious 9 and 10, Jordana Brewster Also ReturningLin catapulted the blockbuster series with what were arguably the best installments of the film franchise so far.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Scooter Gang Pull Off a Jewel Heist in LondonJust one example of the 5,000 percent increase in scooter-related crime in London over the past six years.READ NOW
- RELATEDBank Robbers Use Blacked-Out Mercedes-AMG, Donald Trump Masks in ATM Heist SpreeThe brothers repainted the car to throw off cops and managed to score over $100,000 before getting nabbed.READ NOW
- RELATEDPink Floyd Singer’s Ferrari Stolen in Gone in 60 Seconds-style Heist$2.5M Daytona previously enjoyed by James Hunt, Princess Diana.READ NOW
- RELATEDThieves Nab At Least 16 Wheels Off Cars at Honda Dealership in Overnight HeistHonda's wheels are literally flying off the lot these days.READ NOW