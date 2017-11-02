Watch This Gang Pull a 'Fast & Furious'-Style Heist on a Moving Semi-Truck

The ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise, titled The Faith of the Furious, won't be out until April of 2020. But if you can't wait that long, check out this clip of a gang in Sweden taking inspiration from the very first movie by conducting their own vehicular heist on a moving semi-truck traveling at around 50 mph on the highway.

Dagbladet reports that the PostNord Sverige, the Swedish postal service, realized its trucks were being targeted by the band of mobile bandits and mounted cameras on the inside of the trailers to catch the thieves in the act. The video shows a man yank open the back door of the trailer as the truck drives along the highway at night, and you can see his compatriots driving a small sedan just a foot or so off the trailer's back bumper. Another man climbs out of the sunroof and hops into the opening, and they begin tearing into packages in search of valuables.