The 600-Horsepower Audi TT Clubsport Turbo Concept visits the Hoonigan Garage

Ever since the Audi TT Clubsport Turbo debuted at SEMA, we've been dying to hear more about the ridiculous concept car. With 600 horsepower crammed into the TT's 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine, it can scream to 192.5 mph, just a few miles per hour shy of the top speed of a new R8 supercar.

Thanks to the burnout-happy team at The Hoonigan Garage , we can finally take a closer look at the all-wheel-drive monstrosity that Audi Sport brought to the Las Vegas aftermarket show this week. Today's episode of Daily Transmission started off with an innocent tour of the garage's collection of non-functioning European cars but picked up the pace four minutes in when legendary Speedhunters' photographer, Larry Chen and Lamborghini's own, Dr. Rouven Mohr showed up with the beefed-up Audi TT.

With the Hoonigan's tour, it's much easier to see how much the Audi 90 IMSA GTO race car inspired this TT, with added 21st century touches from Audi Sport's division. While the muscular bodywork is superb, the tail lights and LED strips below the headlights definitely make the car.

Even more impressive is the sound, which is pretty much an aural wet dream for car enthusiasts. Audi managed to combine the noise of the throaty 5-cylinder engine, hissing turbochargers, and whistling blow-off valve into one lovely harmony of auditory perfection.

Dr. Mohr even (reluctantly) lets The Hoonigans launch the car a couple of times, and we can tell from the acceleration that the TT Clubsport Turbo has some serious potential. Our only question is–– when can we buy one?