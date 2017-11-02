Watch This Supercharged 1964 Chevrolet Impala Ice Racer Drift Like Mad On a Frozen Lake

When a 1964 Chevrolet Impala pops into your head, we doubt the first thing that comes to mind is a drift car. In fact, we assume at least three other types of modifications come to mind first: a resto-mod, a lowrider, or a even drag car. Still, someone was inspired enough to transform a 1964 Chevrolet Impala into a rat rod drift car and ice racer. And the result is awesome.

By swapping out the Impala's original 409 Turbo-Fire V-8 with a 396 big block V-8 with a Vortech V-4 XX supercharger, owner Joakim Ringeli created a drifting monster. Unfortunately, the horsepower numbers are unclear, but we can assume output is way above the standard 400 horsepower found in the 409 Turbo-Fire. As you can see in the videos below, the Impala has been stripped on the inside; even the dash has been replaced, and a roll cage has been added. This weight reduction keeps the Chevy light and nimble for when Ringeli whips it around either dirt or ice tracks.

The beautiful thing about leaving the body work along is Ringeli doesn't have to worry about scratches, imperfections, or any other trivial issue you would worry over with a show car. All Ringeli has to do is smash through the Muncie M21 four-speed manual transmission and have a ball. And you could replicate his work with ease: Although you may have to bang a few dents out and do some rust work, 889,600 Chevrolet Impalas were made in 1964, so you can make your very own drift car if you feel so inclined.