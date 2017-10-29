Watch This Chevrolet Pre-Runner Truck Get Wrecked by a Rough Landing

Successfully jumping a vehicle is a lot harder than it looks in the movies. And while a lot of cautionary tales on YouTube feature factory pickups being launched dozens of feet in the air, this clip making the rounds on Facebook this weekend shows that even a purpose-built desert pre-runner truck can fly a little too high for its own good.

It's not clear when exactly the video was shot, but with the Baja 1000 just a few weeks away, it's as good a time as any to watch someone's dreams of desert-bashing glory crumple into a pile of broken suspension components. The truck appears to be a modified Chevrolet C/K from the mid-1990s, sitting on a set of long travel shocks and control arms and probably some sort of custom or swapped frame.

It certainly looks the business at it charges towards the camera, obscured by a small hill until it hits the ramp and comes flying gloriously into view. Unfortunately, the glory is short-lived; the truck lands with a sickening crunch and collapses into the ground at a weird angle. The camerman lets out a long "Ohhhh sh*t," and you can see the unfortunate occupants of the truck struggle to come to grips with what transpired.