Watch This Tuned Audi RS3 Run a 10.55 Second Quarter-Mile
APR has turned the RS3 into a bona fide ten-second car with just a Stage 1 ECU tune.
If the 400 horsepower on tap in the 2018 Audi RS3 isn't quite enough speed for you, APR seemingly has just the thing. The Alabamian Audi tuners have released a clip of a Stage 1-tuned RS3 performing the quarter mile sprint in a supercar-shaming 10.55 seconds at 127.62 mph. That's faster than the firm's mighty R8 V10 Plus, which did the same distance in 10.6 seconds during a Motor Trend test.
Want some more in-house perspective? Volkswagen Group's former fastest-car-in-the-world, the Bugatti Veyron, does the same exercise in 10.4 seconds, making it less than two-tenths faster than a Golf-based compact sedan with a mildly fettled ECU. What a time to be alive.
If this truly is just the tip of the 'roided-up-RS3 iceberg, we can't wait to see what this thing can do with even more extensive modifications. As a reference, Integrated Engineering's bone-stock RS3 did a 12.4-second quarter mile at 108 mph back in August.
The 2018 Audi RS3 starts at $55,875 and is powered by a 2.5-liter turbo five-cylinder. In stock form, it'll get from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and zoom onto a top speed of 174 mph with the Dynamic Plus Package checked off.
