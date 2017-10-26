Learn the History of Everyone's Favorite Bedroom Poster Car Makers—Lamborghini

For the recent episode of Donut Media's Everything You Need To Know | Up to Speed series, they cover everyone's favorite bedroom poster car makers—Lamborghini. From tractors to supercars and innovation to financial trouble, Donut Media's, James Pumphrey, gives the details.

Lamborghini was founded back in 1963 by tractor maker Ferruccio Lamborghini. The legend on why Ferruccio Lamborghini got into the automobile industry is he was gaining wealth from his tractor company allowing him to purchase expensive cars such as a Ferrari 250GT. Ferruccio found his Ferrari required too many rebuilds and he brought his issues directly to Enzo Ferrari himself and was ignored. Ferruccio was disrespected and had the goal to create his own perfect car.

Ferruccio stole Ferrari ex-engineer Giotto Bizzarrini and commissioned him to create the Lamborghini V12. The engine he created was capable of 400 horsepower and revved to 11,000 rpm. The first car Lamborghini made with their new Lamborghini V12 was the Lamborghini 350GT. That Lamborghini V12 survived in some variant until 2010.

In 1966, Lamborghini released its most widely loved car the Lamborghini Miura. The car was mid-engine placing that glorious Lamborghini V12 behind the driver and rear wheel drive. At the time, the Miura was the fastest production car on the road. As Pumphrey mentions "success is the best revenge" regarding the disrespect from Ferrari.

In 1974, the most noticeable attribute to a Lamborghini came on the Lamborghini Countach—Lamborghini doors.

Though an icon of the automotive industry, Lamborghini through its history has been plagued with financial issues. The company jumped its ownership around multiple times releasing the Lamborghini Diablo when it was under Chrysler rule, then the Lamborghini Murciélago when under Volkswagen rule. Under Volkswagen's ownership, Lamborghini released the best selling Lamborghini of all time the Lamborghini Gallardo. Fifty percent of all Lamborghini's ever sold are Gallardo's.

In Lamborghini's future they will be releasing the Lamborghini Urus, as they call it a supersport utility vehicle, only time will tell if it will be accepted or not.

Check out the video below to get more of the details.