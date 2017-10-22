Watch Chris Duplessis Drift A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Monticello Motor Club track manager and driving "jedi" Chris Duplessis spent the majority of his day with The Drive this past Thursday at Monticello Motor Club. Although Chris has an extensive WRC background, he doesn't shy away from the pavement. After spending a full day of ripping Polaris RZRs through the Monticello off-road course and ensuring everything on the track was going smoothly for the members, Chris wanted to get some seat time in the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Obviously, The Drive was more than happy to share the wealth and Chris showed us what the Trackhawk was made of. After completing an in-car review of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, practicing launches and sending the 707 horsepower SUV around the track ten plus times, the Trackhawk was still ready for Duplessis' punishment.

Although the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, the power distribution is 30 percent the front tires and 70 percent to the rear, allowing just enough rear-biased power to get the SUV to slide.

As you can see in the video below, we were quickly approaching 5:30pm when Duplessis got behind the wheel, but no one was ready to go home without a smokeshow. As Duplessis got up enough speed, he flicked the Trackhawk, got the SUV loose and laid on the gas. The result was a beautiful skid casting smoke into the evening sun. Now we are inclined to have Duplessis make his own form of gymkhana with the Trackhawk. Be sure to stay tuned to The Drive for a full review of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk by Lawrence Ulrich as well as gorgeous on-track video.