Lamborghini Aventador is the Best Controller for Forza Motorsport 7

Earlier this month Forza Motorsport 7 was released for Xbox One. Gamers around the world loaded the game up and most grabbed their Xbox One controllers while the hardcore Forza players had their wheel set ups, but all of them including myself are doing it wrong.

Car and gaming enthusiast POG, who has participated in the famed rally the Gumball 3000, went a different route. He chose to drop the hand held Xbox One controller and drop the faux wheel set up and went for a unique set up. He used his Lamborghini Aventador as his Xbox One controller. While having the worlds most expensive Xbox One Forza 7 controller he also owns a Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta and a McLaren 675LT, so his Forza Motorsport 7 car selection screen is even better than the rest of ours.

POG went and got his game at his local retailer like most of us, but unlike the us he picked his game up in the controller he would be using, his Lamborghini Aventador.