Watch This 1,000 HP, Twin-Turbo LS Miata Blast Its Tires Off

The internet has hyped the Mazda MX-5 Miata beyond recognition, turning what was once a humble sports car into the answer for everything. But that doesn't have to be a bad thing. Companies make a living off of tuning the wonderfully-capable Japanese roadster, improving every bit of the car's suspension and chassis to make it all the more fun. However, some hooligans get ahold of them from time to time and turn them into this: A twin-turbo, LS1 powered drag car.

Street Machine Magazine from Australia took on this NB Miata and stripped it down to nothing in order to create one of the nuttier MX-5s out there. The 5.7-liter V-8 would've been enough to make the car almost unmanageable, but then they strapped twin Garrett GTW3684 turbochargers to the top. This pushes output to 1,000 horsepower in a car that still weighs less than 2,500 pounds, even after dropping in an engine that's three times larger than the original.

The quarter-mile monster is more than a wicked street car, though, as it has some truly dedicated drag equipment fitted under its ratty shell. A two-speed Powerglide transmission sends power to the 9-inch rear end, keeping the drivetrain from grenading on impact. The Aussie shop All Race Fabrications then worked up some extra chassis reinforcements to keep it on the straight and narrow including an intricate roll cage and four-link suspension.

Check out this video series that shows the car through each of its stages from bone-stock to how it stands today.