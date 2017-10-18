Watch Dario Franchitti and CJ Wilson Drive the New Porsche 718 GTS Twins in Sicily
The new Goldilocks-trim Boxster and Cayman retrace a historic Italian road course.
Shortly after revealing the new 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS sports cars, Porsche is giving us a look at how the two look and feel in motion. For the job, they flew four-time IndyCar champ and Porsche collector Dario Franchitti along with former Los Angeles Angels' pitcher and current Porsche GT3 Cup racer CJ Wilsonto Sicily, handing them the keys to a matching pair of red 718s. It's a hard job, but somebody's gotta do it.
After drinking in and geeking out over the cars' cosmetic tweaks, Dario and CJ hit the road. In an ode to the 718's namesake, the cars are eventually taken to the Targa Florio road-course, where Porsche's original 718 race car finished second and first in 1958 and 1959, respectively.
The 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS both produce 365 horsepower from a turbocharged, 2.5-liter flat-four and can be had with a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK. Equipped with the paddles, the GTS twins can sprint to 60 mph in under four seconds.
Before destination, the Cayman GTS will cost $79,800 while its drop-top sibling will go for $81,900.
