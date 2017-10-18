Watch Firefighters Battle a Blazing Tesla Model S

More than 35 firefighters responded to a Tesla Model S catching fire earlier this week, according to an Austrian news site. The accident, which occurred in Pains, Austria on the S16 highway, was caused by a 19-year-old driver who lost control of her car in a construction zone. As a result of the impact with a concrete barrier, the Model S caught fire.

This isn't the first time an electric vehicle has caught fire and in a world where electric cars are becoming more popular than ever, and it won't be the last—no matter the manufacturer. Though the cause of this particular fire is unknown, the culprit in many scenarios is, surprisingly, the batteries themselves. We asked Tesla to confirm whether it has any knowledge regarding the cause of the fire in this particular scenario, but have not yet received a return comment.

Lithium-ion batteries are a fairly stable way to store energy and are utilized in everyday applications around the world, from cell phones to cars. However, when a Lithium-Ion battery becomes compromised, all hell can break loose. Things get very hot, very quickly, eventually catching fire if the situation is unable to be remedied.

In this case, there seems to be no official word from Tesla on whether the battery was the cause of the fire.