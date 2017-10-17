Watch a Stripped Mercedes E-Class Get Smashed up Over Bad Potholes on Purpose

One of the best ways to see how something works is to take it apart. Ask me anything about how the back half of a 1999-2005 Volkswagen Jetta is assembled and I can tell you because I dismantled one to build a Smyth Ute. YouTube channel Warped Perception does similar things and adds a high-speed camera to capture how things work in super slow motion.

One of the latest project from Warped Perception is based on a third-generation Mercedes E-Class that was already doomed for the crusher. He dismantles it far more than I took apart my Jetta to build the Ute in order to expose the car's inner workings to demonstrate how they function. This is a view we rarely get because the rest of the car is in the way, but once you cut up and remove body panels, your view is vastly improved.

Many commenters were upset that this Mercedes was destroyed in this manner rather than parted out and recycled.

"Due to legal reasons, it could not be parted or sold," says a comment on the video from the creator. "I intervened and used the car for something else. Additionally, once we're done filming all the episodes, this car is going to the Museum of Industry. It's going to be used to show kids all of the components on the car and how they work together."

In this, the first video of the series, he strips the car, makes some repairs, then drives through some of the worst potholes Chicago has to offer. The cameras roll, including the high-speed camera, to show how the suspension takes the abuse the best it can.