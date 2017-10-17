Formula Drift Pro 2 Champion, Kevin Lawrence, Stops by Hoonigan to Rip Some Donuts

This past weekend was Formula Drift's last event of the season at the House of Drift, Irwindale Speedway. It was not only the last event of the season, it was the last Formula Drift event to be held at Irwindale Speedway because the track will be closing its gates in January 2018. Many drivers were in the area for the event including current Pro 2 Formula Drift Champion, Kevin Lawrence. Lawrence won the championship at Texas Motorspeedway where he overcame an 81-point deficit and started the event in fifth place in the official standings to win by two points. Being a Hoonigan sponsored driver, Lawrence stopped by Hoonigan's Donut Garage for their recent episode of Daily Transmission.

Lawrence told Hoonigan's Art Director, Jon Chase, that he tried to convince Formula Drift officials to let him run at Irwindale for just his personal benefit. While he won the Pro 2 championship, he also obtained his Pro 1 license, but it does not go into effect until the start of the 2018 Formula Drift season.

Coming to the Donut Garage he did not come empty handed. He brought his Formula Drift Pro 2 Championship winning Nissan S14. The car is powered by the only Nissan RB 25 engine in Formula Drift, good for 650 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. To get it to that power level the car is equipped with a Garrett turbo as well as a 100 shot of nitrous. For suspension, the car has BC Racing shocks as well as a Wisefab angle kit to allow for the needed steering angle. Lawrence says it provides about 70 degrees of angle.

After chatting about Formula Drift, his car, and the future, it came time for the reason everyone visits the Donut Garage. I will give you a hint it is in the name—Donuts!

They grab a blowtorch to warm up the nitrous bottle to build up pressure in the bottle, which is not recommended. Bad things can happen. Lawrence just sends his S14 down the ramp and lays down some respectable donuts and probably one of the most smokey the Donut Garage has seen.

