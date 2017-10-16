Watch Chris Harris Drift the Ford GT

One of the most talked about cars of the past couple years, the new Ford GT is a 647 horsepower, race-turned-street-ready supercar made by Ford Performance to do battle against Ferrari once again. In the most recent installment of Chris Harris Drives, the Top Gear host gets to grips with Ford's flying-buttressed stunner and, of course, dabbles in some camera-friendly, sideways action.

Flinging the GT around the relatively cramped quarters of Knockhill Circuit in Scotland, Harris determines whether the slight controversy over Ford's use of a turbo-six in lieu of a V-8 is warranted, how the car's Le Mans-winning chassis negotiates lower speed corners, and shows us what the GT can do once the electronic nannies have been sent home for the day. Watch Chris's verdict here: