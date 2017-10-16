Looks Like These Guys Have Built Themselves a Dodge Charger Demon 

Excited as we are for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, we still think it's a crying shame that Fiat-Chrysler didn't develop a four-door version on the Charger platform as it did with the Hellcat twins. The world is a little poorer for not having an 840-horsepower uber-sedan in our midst, business case be damned. That's why it's positively uplifting to see and hear this tuned Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat put down 826 horsepower at the wheels in an epic dyno run.

The guys behind the popular That Racing Channel on YouTube picked up a 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat earlier this year, and they've been documenting the break-in period since then. But now we're at to the most interesting part of the whole process so far—their latest video follows them as they retrieve their Charger Hellcat from Gearhead Fabrications in southern Florida, where it's been given a small suite of new bolt-on parts plus a custom tune.

Now, it's fair to point out that the Dodge Demon's engine is slightly more than a boosted Hellcat mill. They do share a common block and select components, but FCA engineers redesigned 60 percent of the engine's internals as part of their obsessive "nines-with-light" quarter mile quest. From the ground up, it's specially built to cope with the extreme forces being generated. Any Hellcat-based recreation will also lack the factory air intake chiller, transmission brake, and upgraded supercharger found in the Demon.