Watch This 1,000-Horsepower Toyota GT86 Drift Like Whoa

Many people, including some of our staff, feel that the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 clones are underpowered. But no one can make that complaint about former Formula Drift champion Fredric Aasbø's Toyota 86-X, boasting up to 1,000 horsepower. That's Bugatti Veyron power in a significantly lighter car.

Toyota UK teamed up with Aasbø for Donuts from Space, an effort to create a GT86 logo large enough to be seen from space using nothing but tire marks. "Even though I'm used to drifting my 86, I'm not used to using my car as a paintbrush," says Aasbø in the "behind the scenes" video.