Watching $8 Million of Supercars Off-Roading Is Both Awesome and Painful to See
Two Bugattis, Two Lamborghinis, and a LaFerrari make for one unusual off-road convoy.
One of the many complaints often levied against sport-utility vehicle owners is that most buyers never come close to using the full extent of their vehicles' abilities. While Land Rovers, Jeeps, and Gelandewagens are capable of fording rivers and scrambling up slopes that would make mountain goats reconsider their life choices, the vast majority of people who take them home will never venture further off-pavement than a parking spot 10 feet onto a well-manicured lawn.
Further making these sport-ute drivers look like chumps: This array of supercar drivers, blasting around in the muddy woods.
It's unclear who owns the vehicles belonging to this off-road crew—which, based on the video, includes a Bugatti Veyron and a 1990s-era Bugatti EB110, a Lamborghini Miura SV and a Countach LP500, and a Ferrari LaFerrari—but the location and the content certainly bring to mind the agricultural hoonage of YouTube's "Tax The Rich" crew. The low-slung supercars shamelessly romp around in the mud and dirt, throwing soil every which way as they slide around in the forest and drift onto a concrete drive. It's the sort of behavior that we'd like to think we would do if we had our own pricey fleet of speed machines and zero worries about paying for repairs—but in all honesty, it's hard to imagine actually sending some of the most alluring cars of the last few decades down a trail that makes a cowpath look like Interstate 95. The thought of willfully smashing up cars whose posters once decorated our childhood bedrooms...cool as it is, it's hard not to wince a bit at the thought.
Oh, on a side note: Based on our best estimate, those five supercars are worth roughly a combined $8 million. Which probably makes this the most expensive fleet of mudders to assemble since the last Moab Easter Jeep Safari.
