Watch This Allegedly Stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat Rip Down Texas Highways

There is no secret that the Dodge Challenger Hellcat is a rocket capable of hitting 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds and top out at a little over 200 mph. Unfortunately, that translates to temptation and sometimes irresponsible behavior. Several days ago a 25 year-old man by the name of Mohmed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba stole a white Dodge Challenger Hellcat around the Houston, Texas area. Soon there after, HPD initiated a pursuit of the vehicle, but was understandably were unable to keep up.

As you can see in the video below, the Hellcat in question covered significant ground down I-10 and JCSO reported the vehicle surpassed 100 mph, but we are confident you could tack on another 60 mph for an even 160 mph during the daring pursuit. We all have joked the handling capabilities of the hellcat aren't exactly stellar, but somehow Mohmed does not lose control of his stolen Challenger as he irresponsibly weaves through traffic filled with semi-trucks, minivans and other startled civilians.

Fortunately, police had an eye in the sky and were able to maintain their sights on the vehicle as it pulled away from ground units. Eventually, Mohmed fell privy to the Challenger's terrible gas mileage and ran out on the side of the road. He then proceeded to run into a cow field before being "spider tackled" by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy. According to news outlets, Mohmed was very cavalier about the whole incident and seemed to laugh the chase off. Fortunately, no one was hurt and the Hellcat was returned to its rightful owner.

This might be a good time to mention that the Dodge Challenger Hellcat has a valet mode that chokes the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 to 300 horsepower.

Departments involved: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Houston Police Department, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, and Gulf Coast Violent Fugitive Taskforce