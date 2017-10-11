Deputy's Dash Cam Video From the California Wildfires Is Like Riding Through Hell

The raging wildfires that have consumed more than 150,000 acres of northern California this week continue to blaze through the region's famous wine country almost unabated. As evacuations continue and authorities struggle to assess the damage, a dramatic dash cam video posted to Facebook by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office shows the hellish conditions rescue workers are facing as they continue to raise the alarm and get survivors out of the burn zone.

At least 21 people have died in the fires, but that total would be much higher were it not for the tireless efforts of first responders to get people out of the path of the flames. This means traveling through some truly life-threatening conditions to try and help anyone who can't help themselves. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, this insane video was taken by a deputy as he drove down the area's Franz Valley Road "at the onset of the fire's entrance to Sonoma County."