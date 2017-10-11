Watch a Life-Sized Remote Control Nissan GT-R Lap Silverstone

If you wanted to play Gran Turismo in real life, we'd probably advise you to rent or buy a fast car, head to a track and go wild. But what if you wanted to play real-life Gran Turismo in the most literal sense imaginable? Well, Nissan has cooked up just the thing.

In honor of the imminent release of the racing game franchise's latest entry, Nissan has outfitted a real-life, full-size GT-R to be driven completely remotely. Thanks to four robots responsible for steering, transmission, braking, and throttle, the Nissan GT-R/C (see what they did there?) is operated by a PlayStation 4 controller located up to 1 km away. Six computers located in the back of the car act as the brains of the entire operation, updating the controls 100 times per second.

With GT Academy alumni and pro racer Jann Mardenborough behind the wh—, um, gamepad, the R/C Nissan posted a lap time of 1:17.47 around Silverstone's National Circuit, hitting a top speed of 131 mph. Your move, Mattel.