Watch This Natural Gas-Powered Bus Turn Into a Sixty-Foot Flamethrower

For the most part, every single vehicle on the road is powered by some form of chemical reaction that, if left unchecked, will possibly kill you. Traditional gas tanks ignite in crashes, battery fires are scary stuff, and as this video from the Netherlands shows, the explosive potential of a bus powered by compressed natural gas should not be underestimated.

The incident in question actually occurred back in 2012, but footage recently released by the Dutch Safety Board illustrates just how dangerous the situation was. The CNG-powered public bus was carrying passengers through the town of Wassenaar when the driver noticed smoke coming from the rear. He pulled over and realized the engine compartment was en fuego; when his handheld fire extinguisher failed to do the job, he evacuated the bus and called his supervisors.

Now, a fire on a bus is never a good thing. But it's especially concerning when the flames are licking the bottom of a set of roof-mounted, high-pressure natural gas storage tanks. As the conflagration spread through the interior and superstructure, the tanks heated up to the point of critical failure. Instead of exploding, though, the pressurized gas vented through several side-mounted blow-off valves, briefly turning the bus into a mobile flamethrower worthy of the War Boys themselves.