This Fully-Restored, Screw-Driven, Amphibious Truck Is Practically Unstoppable

Think of the weirdest off-roader you can imagine. Chances are it still falls a little short of this magnificent screw-driven van thing originally built by the Soviet military in the 1970s and recently restored by a team of Russian engineers. Feast your eyes on the new test footage: It slices, it dices, it even floats on water. Why did they stop making these again?

The idea of a screw-propelled agricultural vehicle has been kicked around since the dawn of the 20th century, but it wasn't until World War II that people thought to try and build an all-terrain tank around the concept. The resulting prototypes—one from British inventor Geoffrey Pyke, the other from German soldier Johannes Raedel—were both exceedingly capable off-road and exceedingly terrible on-road. Oh, and incredibly slow. Tracked vehicles continued to dominate both sides of the conflict.