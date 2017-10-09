Ken Block Gets A New Toy And Rips Some Donuts

Ken Block is a busy man. He recently released Terrakhana where he thrashed his Ford Fiesta ST RX43 through the desert of Swing Arm City, Utah and then he released Climbkhana where he drove his Hoonicorn V2 up Pikes Peak and survived all while racing full-time in the FIA World Rallycross Championship, which will sadly be coming to an end. I am not sure where he finds the time, but Block has a new toy and he brought it by Hoonigan's Donut Garage for today's Daily Transmission episode.

His new toy is a 1991 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A rallycar. The car is all-wheel-drive and features a turbocharged 2.0 liter 4 cylinder engine providing around 350-400 horsepower according to Block. The engine is mated to a 7 speed gearbox which is an oddity compared to the endless 6 speed transmissions we see. Another oddity is all of the switches on the interior of car. Racecars have switches, of course, but Block shows us that none of them are labeled. He points out the anti-lag and electronic differential switches, which are kind of important, there is no label to be found signifying them. You can tell the car is from a rallying time of "use what you have to get the job done" as the brake set up utilizes a BMW brake lever.

As with many Hoonigan visitors, the co-owner of the company is not immune, Vinny Anatra puts some peer pressure on and plants the seed of an idea that no one has done all-wheel-drive donuts in the lot. The group goes into a discussion about all the Evo's and STI's and the area and no one has come to thrash in their lot. Hoonigan's other co-owner Brian Scotto suggests that it is because of snow, because snow usually introduces all-wheel-drive owners to sideways fun and as they are in California no one experiences snow to learn how to thrash their all-wheel-drive cars.

Eventually, Block hops in his Escort rallycar and rips some snappy donuts. Check out the video below and enjoy.