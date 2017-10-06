Toyota Land Cruiser Before and After Pictures Show Why You Can Never Trust a Salvage Auction

There are a few telltale signs he picks up, like the misaligned hood and dodgy respray job along the side. It's googling the VIN, though, that reveals what really happened to this poor truck. As he shows, and you can try it yourself, the very first image shows the it with heavy front end damage, a scraped-up side, and most importantly, a caved-in roof. This Land Cruiser was absolutely rolled, and as the vehicle history report shows, it happened exactly eleven miles after the new owner drove it off the dealer lot in 2016. A previous salvage auction listing shows even more pictures of all the carnage.

Not only is the body all messed up (and in all likelihood, the frame too), but the interior is also a disaster area. It looks like every airbag deployed, and the seats are covered in shattered glass and suspicious-looking stains. If you have any doubt that this is the same car, Samcrac points out the quarter panel dent that's visible in the Copart listing can be seen in the wreckage pictures as well.

The $60 opening bid is probably a couple digits off the eventual selling price—if that still seems like a steal, just ask yourself, do you want to drive around in this all day? Even if you're not worried about the personal safety, just imagine the the chorus of squeaks and rattles that must accompany every single bump in there. Oh, the rattling.