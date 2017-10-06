Watch the Debut of the Holden V-6 Twin Turbo Engine at Mount Panorama

The V8 Supercars Championship is one of the greatest race series in the world. Usually pegged as NASCAR-downunder due to the sedan-like front V-8 engined rear-wheel-drive set ups, but like many race series the cylinder count has dropped due to regulations. The V8 Supercars Championship has recently become the Supercars Championship and the regulations opened up the use of turbocharged four- or six-cylinder engines. While V-8 engines are not explicitly banned, teams will more than likely jump to the turbocharged engines for their benefits.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team recently headed to Mount Panorama before the 2017 Bathurst 1000 to debut the new Holden V6 Twin-turbo Supercars engine in the Triple Eight Project Sandman. Project Sandman is Red Bull Racing Austrailia's homage to cars of the 1970's. According to Brad Lord of Speedhunters, underneath Project Sandman is chassis #888-032, a car from the 2013 Supercars season which was retired and modified by Triple Eight Race Engineering to feature the wagon body work and more importantly the Holden 3.6-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine with a power output of 650 horsepower.

Mount Panorama is basically Australia's equivalent to the Nurburgring as the route is on a public road. Mount Panorama is made popular because it is home to Australia's most famous race, the Bathurst 1000, as well as the Bathurst 12 Hour race. For Red Bull Holden Racing's visit to Mount Panorama, they brought in Greg Murphy. Murphy is four-time winner of the Bathurst 1000, so he was perfect for the task of thrashing the car.

The sound of roaring V-8 engine's will be missed, but after watching the video, I can certainly get down with the flutter sound of that turbocharged V-6 engine.

Check out the video below and let your ears enjoy the sneak peak at the future of the Supercars Championship.