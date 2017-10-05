Watch This Wannabe Rapper Fall Off a Moving Lamborghini During a Music Video Shoot
It's easy to look cool in a supercar. It's just as easy to look like an idiot.
Listen, there are very few amateur music videos out there that are actually any good. It's kind of hard to measure up to the big-name acts and their professional directors and sets when you've got a buddy with a cell phone and a rental Lamborghini Huracan in a public parking lot. Seems like no one told this guy in England, but in a satisfying twist, we're all better off for it.
Stacy Parsons was just trying to get through another day at the office on Tuesday in West Yorkshire when she heard the telltale sounds of a naturally-aspirated V-10 revving its heart out in the parking lot. She told the Daily Mail she looked outside and saw the Huracan, a Bentley Continental GT convertible, the "film crew" and our wayward rapper dancing and gesticulating away. Her first thought: "What losers."
That proved to be a prescient observation a few minutes later. As the rapper sat on the Lamborghini's rear deck and continued his act, whoever was in the driver's seat hit the gas a little too hard, sending the poor guy tumbling backwards and landing flat on his back in the parking lot. Ironically, he appears to land in the exact same spot where he was previously sitting, just a few feet lower.
Parsons is absolutely right when she calls it "the funniest thing I have seen all year," but it's also worth noting this could have ended a lot worse. He could have easily smacked his head on the pavement and knocked himself out, or worse. Parsons told the Daily Mail she was "relieved" when he got up and brushed himself off while laughing awkwardly.
In a perfect coda, one of his friends on scene reportedly gave him a back rub after the fall. If only either of those things made the final cut, and we might have a winner on our hands.
- RELATEDDetroit Police Open Fire at Musicians Faking Aston Martin Carjacking for Music VideoNot surprisingly, the incident was caught on video.READ NOW
- RELATEDRolls-Royce Is the Most Mentioned Brand in Pop MusicEight of the top 10 hottest brands by name in music are car companies.READ NOW
- RELATEDOK Go Shot a Music Video in Zero GravityFloating in a stripped-down Russian Ilyushin Il-76 airliner.READ NOW
- RELATEDStolen Rental Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Found in Shipping ContainerA London car spotter reportedly found the stolen Lambo in a shipping container destined for West Africa.READ NOW
- RELATEDLamborghini's Plans Include Huracan Off-Roader, 1,000-HP Aventador Replacement, Report SaysThe Raging Bull may be about to get a longer leash.READ NOW