Watch This Wannabe Rapper Fall Off a Moving Lamborghini During a Music Video Shoot

That proved to be a prescient observation a few minutes later. As the rapper sat on the Lamborghini's rear deck and continued his act, whoever was in the driver's seat hit the gas a little too hard, sending the poor guy tumbling backwards and landing flat on his back in the parking lot. Ironically, he appears to land in the exact same spot where he was previously sitting, just a few feet lower.

Parsons is absolutely right when she calls it "the funniest thing I have seen all year," but it's also worth noting this could have ended a lot worse. He could have easily smacked his head on the pavement and knocked himself out, or worse. Parsons told the Daily Mail she was "relieved" when he got up and brushed himself off while laughing awkwardly.

In a perfect coda, one of his friends on scene reportedly gave him a back rub after the fall. If only either of those things made the final cut, and we might have a winner on our hands.