Watch This Chevrolet Tahoe Destroy a Camaro With a Nine Second Quarter-Mile Run

In 2001's The Fast and the Furious, one of the plot lines driving the film is that Brian O'Conner owes Dom Toretto a ten-second car after Brian loses his tuned Mitsubishi Eclipse to Dom in a drag race and subsequently gets it blown up. He later snags O'Conner's iconic Toyota Supra—though Dom, now that you've got a kid, may we suggest something more family-friendly, but no less quick. How about a ten-second Chevy Tahoe?

Getting any car to run a quarter mile in the nine-second range is no easy feat, hence the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's slight obsession with it. But it's rare to see someone throw all that time and money into juicing up a body-on-frame SUV like the Tahoe. Fortunately for us, Shane Cook is that special someone.

Cook posted a video to Facebook this week showing him going head to head with a sixth-generation Chevy Camaro at a local drag strip in Pennsylvania. The Tahoe is already a world away from your standard soccer-mom-special, with giant slicks out back, skinny tires up front, and a highly-modified suspension system. Oh, and let's not forget about that stonkin' 5.3-liter LS V-8, or the massive S478 turbo you can hear spooling up.