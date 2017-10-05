Watch This Chevrolet Tahoe Destroy a Camaro With a Nine Second Quarter-Mile Run
Someone tell Dom we've found him a ten-second SUV.
In 2001's The Fast and the Furious, one of the plot lines driving the film is that Brian O'Conner owes Dom Toretto a ten-second car after Brian loses his tuned Mitsubishi Eclipse to Dom in a drag race and subsequently gets it blown up. He later snags O'Conner's iconic Toyota Supra—though Dom, now that you've got a kid, may we suggest something more family-friendly, but no less quick. How about a ten-second Chevy Tahoe?
Getting any car to run a quarter mile in the nine-second range is no easy feat, hence the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's slight obsession with it. But it's rare to see someone throw all that time and money into juicing up a body-on-frame SUV like the Tahoe. Fortunately for us, Shane Cook is that special someone.
Cook posted a video to Facebook this week showing him going head to head with a sixth-generation Chevy Camaro at a local drag strip in Pennsylvania. The Tahoe is already a world away from your standard soccer-mom-special, with giant slicks out back, skinny tires up front, and a highly-modified suspension system. Oh, and let's not forget about that stonkin' 5.3-liter LS V-8, or the massive S478 turbo you can hear spooling up.
And if you think that's all for show, as the owner of the Camaro likely did, watch this thing absolutely haul down the drag strip and turn in a 9.99 second quarter-mile run at 137 mph—all off the regular footbrake. With the help of a two-step rev limiter, he was able to actually pop a wheelie on a later run.
Unfortunately, it seems like he flew too close to the sun. Cook wrote in the comments that after that sub-ten second pass, track officials told him he's limited to the 1/8 mile until he gets a full roll cage. In a truck that at its core was never meant to gallop at those speeds, that's probably a good idea. Once that's all set, we can't wait to see how low this Tahoe can go.
