Watch This Lamborghini Aventador Demolish a Taxi Making an Illegal U-Turn
When a $400,000 supercar and a $5,000 Nissan collide.
Typically when we feature supercar crash videos, the smashy result is a direct consequence of an overconfident and under-skilled driver. That's not always the case though, as this CCTV clip showing an oblivious cabbie destroy his Nissan Tsuru by making an illegal U-turn into the path of a speeding Lamborghini Aventador proves.
According to local media reports, the very expensive collision occurred in Durango, Mexico over the weekend. In the footage, we see the Nissan Tsuru pause at a gap in the center divider on a main boulevard as the driver attempts to make a U-Turn. He lets a cop car with its sirens activated pass, then for reasons unknown he hits the gas and careens directly into the oncoming Lambo.
The man driving the Aventador tries to veer to the right at the last second, but it's too late to avoid a collision that leaves the Tsuru missing most of its front end and the Lamborghini with extensive side damage that will allegedly cost $40,000 to fix. Fortunately, neither driver was injured, and the Lamborghini owner reportedly declined to press charges or hold the taxi driver financially responsible for the crash.
A quick note about the Nissan Tsuru: It's literally a 25-year-old Nissan Sentra. The B13 Sentra was only sold in North America and other developed countries from 1990 to 1995, when it was replaced with the B14. But Nissan continued to build the old model in Mexico as an ultra-cheap, utilitarian econobox for people in emerging markets around the world. Its long-term production (meaning lots of spare parts) and dirt-cheap operating costs made it a favorite with taxi drivers.
However, while we love to pine for the glory days of simple transportation, its undeniable that cars today are much, much safer than a model designed almost thirty years ago. The Nissan Tsuru was given a zero-star crash rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) after this scary IIHS test in 2016 (embedded below), and the stricter vehicle safety laws passed by Mexico earlier this year were the final nails in the coffin. The last Tsuru/Sentra rolled off the line in May.
Yeesh. The NCAP estimates that over 4,000 people in Mexico died in crashes involving Tsurus between 2007 and 2012. Judging by the pictures of this weekend's aftermath, this cabbie was just a few feet from being added to the list.
