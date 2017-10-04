Watch This Lamborghini Aventador Demolish a Taxi Making an Illegal U-Turn

Typically when we feature supercar crash videos, the smashy result is a direct consequence of an overconfident and under-skilled driver. That's not always the case though, as this CCTV clip showing an oblivious cabbie destroy his Nissan Tsuru by making an illegal U-turn into the path of a speeding Lamborghini Aventador proves.

According to local media reports, the very expensive collision occurred in Durango, Mexico over the weekend. In the footage, we see the Nissan Tsuru pause at a gap in the center divider on a main boulevard as the driver attempts to make a U-Turn. He lets a cop car with its sirens activated pass, then for reasons unknown he hits the gas and careens directly into the oncoming Lambo.

The man driving the Aventador tries to veer to the right at the last second, but it's too late to avoid a collision that leaves the Tsuru missing most of its front end and the Lamborghini with extensive side damage that will allegedly cost $40,000 to fix. Fortunately, neither driver was injured, and the Lamborghini owner reportedly declined to press charges or hold the taxi driver financially responsible for the crash.