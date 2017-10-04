Jaguar Breaks Guinness World Record by Towing Olympic Skier at 117 MPH Behind XF Sportbrake

Flying down a double-black diamond or slaloming your way down the ski slopes can be an adrenaline rush for any skier—but getting towed behind a speeding car takes things to a whole new level. Just ask Olympic skier Graham Bell: he recently broke a Guinness World Record for fastest skier towed behind a vehicle.

The impressive stunt took place in at Jaguar Land Rover's Arctic Revi Test Center in Arjeplog, Sweden. The vehicle of choice was the gorgeous Jaguar XF Sportbrake, a vehicle sadly not yet available in the U.S. The family-friendly wagon was able to achieve a sustained 117 mph in -18-degree Fahrenheit temperatures, while towing the intrepid Graham Bell. Credit the sustained speed to the 375-horsepower V-6 and the all-wheel-drive drivetrain, which Jaguar claims the XF Sportbrake can launch from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds—a very respectable time for a family wagon. (Yes, this is the same setup found in the sedan version of the XF, but we all know wagons are way cooler.)

As Graham Bell made clear in the video, falling at such high speeds would be catastrophic. Fortunately, the Jaguar held steady and Bell was able to shatter the previous record—by a stunning 47 mph.