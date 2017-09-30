Vaughn Gittin Jr. Tells You Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Vaughn Gittin Jr: Formula Drift driver, 2010 Formula Drift Champion, and creator of Mustang RTR. Also, as he describes himself, a "professional fun-haver." For Hoonigan's recent "A Brew With" episode, Vaughn stopped by to drink a few and share some details about his life.

You may know his Mustang RTR brand as one of the partners that helped create Ken Block and Hoonigan's Gymkhana 7 star car, the Hoonicorn, and the Hoonicorn V2 that was recently seen in Climbkhana, filmed at Pikes Peak.

Hoonigan gets into the important stuff—the driving questions—right off the bat. Gittin Jr. says he was just four years old when he got his hands on a Go Kart, and by the age of 10 he was messing around with some old cars in the junkyard his father owned. According to Vaughn, his first car was a 1964 Oldsmobile Cutlass, but not just any Cutlass: his car had hydraulics and a crazy mural on the trunk depicting the Capitol building in flames. That car caught fire at one point in its life, forcing Vaughn and some buddies to, as he said, "pee the fire out."

Vaughn also delves into how he got into drifting. He says his earliest drift-related memories are from karting: he would gun the Go Kart in an industrial park and just rip the brake. From there he moved up to Club Loose, a series of drift events in the New Jersey area. He also talks about some notable figures who inspired him, such as motocross legend Ricky Carmichael and motocross racer-turned-rallycross driver Travis Pastrana.

He answers a few more questions about his best tandem drifts, his best moments—the 2010 Formula Drift Championship—as well as some more out-there questions. His answer for dream car? A Lamborghini Countach. Gittin Jr. did have the chance to drive his that poster car, but he says it was a major let-down, and it drove like a shopping cart. But of course he still wants one.

As for the most important quetstion—what's next?—Gittin Jr. says he just wants to continue being a professional fun-haver.

Check out the video below to get more of the details.