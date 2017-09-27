Watch One of the Best Car Photographers Visit Hoonigan's Donut Garage and Rip Some Burnouts

Larry Chen is well known as one of the best automotive photographers in the business. He takes official photos for many race series including Formula Drift, Global Rallycross, and the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb. On Wednesday, he did something out of his normal daily element. He was the center of attention in a Hoonigan Daily Transmission video at the Donut Garage.

Chen brings his SR20 powered Datsun 240z by the garage. He uses the car as a time attack car that doubles as a camera car for some of his photos.

The car is going in reverse. Normally everyone takes their street cars to track builds. He is slowly taking the track out of the car and bringing it to more of a street car. The car retains its track focus by the engine. It is not just any SR20, the engine is out of a former Formula Drift car which was wrecked.

The car has 300 horsepower and 300 foot-pounds of torque to the wheels running on 100-octane fuel. Chen mentions he gets some hate for the SR20 swap, but he states he wanted something light, reliable, and easy to work with. Beyond the engine, he has Toyota truck brakes on the car, Porsche 911 axles, and a Subaru WRX STI rear end.

After chatting about the car, he is eventually peer-pressured into burnouts, but they do not have to twist his arm to far. He forces the R-compound tires to let go, lays some burnouts and almost has a "oops" moment into the loading dock wall.

Check out the video below and watch one of the worlds best photographers behave like the rest of us.