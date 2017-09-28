Watch A Porsche 911 GT2 RS Lap the 'Ring Faster Than the 918

When it comes to setting Nurburgring records, Porsche does not mess around. When the 918 lapped the 'Ring in 6:57 back in 2013, it was a record that many assumed could hold for years. That assumption held true, but not for as long as most thought it would, with the Lamborghini Huracan Performante laying down a 6:52 in March. Many questioned the Huracan Performante's lap, though, with both racing drivers and video experts pointing out curious flaws in the official video, leading many to disregard the Huracan Performante's alleged record. There was also the McLaren P1 LM's 6:43 back in May, but with production limited to five examples, some don't consider the road-legal variant of the P1 GTR to be in the same class as the 918.

Regardless of how anyone feels about the lap time of the Huracan Performante, it can no longer claim to be a Nurburgring record holder, as the 911 GT2 RS has eclipsed both it and the 918, with the official time clocked at 6:47.3 by both Porsche and a notary present for the record attempt.

Porsche uploaded the record attempt to its YouTube channel, and we have embedded the onboard footage below.