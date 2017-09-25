Watch Ken Block and the Hoonicorn Attack Pikes Peak in Climbkhana
Ken Block outdoes himself with a unique Gymkhana-style run up Pikes Peak.
Ken Block and Hoonigan's Gymkhana videos are some of the best and most famous examples of automotive insanity on the internet. After dropping a teaser last week, they've upped their game once again, bringing Gymkhana-style action to one of the greatest hillclimbs in the U.S.: Pikes Peak, Colo.
Famous for the prestigious Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, Ken Block brings his own unique approach to the auto road, with style rather than the lap times being his top priority. His tool for the job is none other than the Hoonicorn V2, his fire-breathing 1,400-horsepower Ford Mustang. Considering some of the wacky hillclimb cars we've seen both at Pikes Peak and Mount Washington, this utterly insane machine is the perfect choice for the job.
Since Block is not competing for a fast time, he takes the liberty of some unconventional lines through some sections. He lingers a bit longer than he has to at some chicanes, taking multiple passes as smoke pours out of all four Toyo tires the whole time. He meets his chase helicopter halfway up the mountain, and in a bit of a role-reversal, initiates a holding pattern around it, one that also involves a great deal more smoke than what today's fuel-efficient turbine aircraft engines typically produce. And although there is no snow to be seen on the mountain, Block encounters a few oncoming snowblowers in the middle of the road for absolutely no reason whatsoever. How he handles them is truly inspiring.
For a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, check out Larry Chen's piece over at Speedhunters, too.
