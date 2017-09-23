Watch This BMW Driver Throw Money in Anger At Another Car

How you treat others is a good measure of the type of person you are. In life, there are particular situations where our interactions with fellow humans are challenged. Busy parking lots, for example, come to mind. There are cars and pedestrians both coming and going. People are driving around, all looking for the closest spot.

It can be a madhouse, hampered by the fact that people are isolated in their cars with no real way to communicate to other drivers. Sure, there are turn signals and the occasional hand wave if you happen to catch someone's eye. Other than that, you can only hope that everyone else is a vigilant, patient, and polite as you.

In these situations, besides traffic laws, there are unwritten rules of how we should behave. Letting others who were there first go first, not blocking lanes of traffic in the parking aisles, and generally not being a jerk will go a long way in achieving parking lot zen. These are the very things that hold the fabric of our civilized society together.

Sometimes, for whatever reason, someone becomes unglued and all the rules go right out the car window. And in this case, some money went out the window, too. In Cabramatta, New South Wales, Australia, a BMW driver had evidently given up on being polite, lost their cool, and then inadvertently made someone else's day.

The incident in question happened in a small public parking lot in what looks to be a fairly busy area full of shops, restaurants, and the like. From Google Maps, it looks to have about 100 spaces and is probably the first place people check for a spot when they drive to the area. We've placed a red dot on the map to show where this all went down.