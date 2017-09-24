Watch These Vintage Ferraris Test Before Goodwood Revival

Goodwood Revival may have ended over a week ago, but the 3-day event left us wanting more. One question on our lips is, "How do rare, 7 and 8-figure vintage race cars prepare for this straining track day?" The answer to avoiding nasty, incredibly expensive crashes is of course plenty of track preparation and testing.

The Car Lab Youtube channel posted a video on Monday showing the behind-the-scenes of historic races like Goodwood, where the participant vehicles are tested extensively. This particular session happened at the Dutch Zandvoort track, where multiple rare Ferraris and a few other vintage racers stretched their legs before the big race weekend. While Zandvoort recently acquired a tragic reputation, it's a handsome track that's perfect for these old cars' capabilities.

The track is also home to the Historic Grand Prix, an event held at the beginning of September with a similar premise to Goodwood Revival, and one that these cars will also take part in. Watching this trio of classic Ferraris doing what they were bred to do, all in one place, is quite a treat. According to the uploader, the cars filmed include a 275 GTB4, 365 Daytona, and even a 250 GTO "Recreation" based on a GTE. A rare (1 of 133) Bizzarrini GT 5300 also makes a welcome appearance, as a brand-new McLaren 720S goes unnoticed like a Civic at a supercar meet.