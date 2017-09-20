Watch Toyota Shakedown its New 300 HP Yaris for the Australis Rally Championship

After modifying the Yaris for its return to WRC competition, Toyota is bringing it down-under to run in the Australian Rally Championship.

While the WRC Yaris is a bit beefier with more aero bits and a huge wing on the back, the AP4 rally regulations for Australia and New Zealand keep the car looking a bit more like the Yaris that you might buy at a dealership. But don't let its unassuming looks fool you. This is not an ordinary Yaris.

The Toyota Yaris AP4 is an angry all-wheel drive, 300 horsepower, dirt-slinging little monster. The engine is de-stroked from a 1.8-liter to a 1.6-liter four-cylinder from the Celica and Corolla Sportivo (a hot hatch version of the Corolla that was available in Australia) with a Garrett 2860 turbocharger added. It's the same engine as its WRC brother, but with slightly different regulations. The AP4 comes in at about 80 hp less than the WRC version.

In the pictures below, you can see the differences between the AP4 and WRC Yaris. The AP4 is most certainly not stock, but is a lot closer, as far as looks are concerned, than the WRC Yaris.