This 1977 Cadillac Coupe de Ville with a Twin-Turbo LS V-8 is 1,172 Horsepower of Malaise Luxury

While we may not consider the late 1970s as the finest era for General Motors, this particular 1977 Cadillac Coupe de Ville is an exception. Forget the Cadillac CTS-V with only 640 horsepower, this massive Coupe de Ville cranks out four-digit horsepower at the rear wheels thanks to a modified 6.0-liter LS V-8 engine.



Owner Shawn Gilbert does not specify which LS is powering his Caddy other than that it’s a “six-liter.” Our best guess is that it’s an LS2, the most powerful stock 6.0-liter LS GM ever built. The LS2 saw duty in the mid-2000s under the hood of the C6 Corvette, Pontiac GTO, Cadillac CTS-V, and fast trucks like the Chevy SSR and Trailblazer SS. It was also used as the basis for a NASCAR engine.



In stock form, the LS2 made 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque to match. After some heavy modification including a twin-turbo setup built by Big 3 Racing in Ohio, LSA heads, a Holley Dominator EFI system, and upgraded internals like pistons and rods, this LS is making 1,172 horsepower at the wheels which makes this Cadillac good for an 8.80-second quarter-mile at 152 mph. The block, crankshaft, valves, and rockers are all stock. Behind the built engine is a Turbo 400 automatic transmission turning a 3.50 rear end.



But how does it drive in regular use? “It still drives like a Cadillac, believe it or not,” according to Gilbert. The interior looks mostly original with plaid bench seats and acres of wood still in place. With builds like this, we’re starting to think the Malaise Era wasn’t so bad after all.



