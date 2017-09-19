Watch This Alfa 4C-Powered, RWD Fiat 500 Blitz an Italian Hillclimb

We've seen people swap everything from Subaru motors to Hayabusa bike engines into the classic Fiat 500, but this modern day example is something all of its own.

With the turbocharged 1.7-liter turbo four pot from an Alfa Romeo 4C under its hood, the Giannini 350 GP Anniversario is a special twist on the Italian compact. It's got carbon fiber widebody construction and sends power to the rear wheels, all contributing to what must be the most fun you can have in something so small.

As you'd expect, the "350" in the GP Anniversario's name indicates the horsepower figure, more than enough to propel the penny racer's lightweight architecture. That's 113 more horsepower than you get in the typical Alfa 4C, and 190 more than the standard Fiat 500 Abarth. The engine is mounted in the middle of the car with power going to a manual transmission, keeping the fun spirit alive through the car's more-than-peppy powertrain.

It's not just uber powerful, either, as it has the suspension and chassis bits to back it up in the turns. Underneath the 350 GP Anniversario's shell are gorgeous inboard-mounted Öhlins coilovers which provide the stability needed with that much twist and that short of a wheelbase. Six-piston Brembo calipers can be found up front, too, so you won't have to worry about overpowering the car's brakes.

More impressive than all of these attributes, however, is the car's price. Some may say it's worth more than the sum of its parts, and Giannini would agree completely. The cost of this hillclimb-hornet is an eye-watering $180,000—or about the same price as a McLaren 570S.

If you've got that much affection for the Fiat moniker, and enough cash to go with it, then we couldn't blame you for picking it up. After all, there will be a maximum of 100 examples built, so throw exclusivity into the ring as well.

Watch it here as it zooms around Italian backroads and keeps up with some of the country's well known supercars. It's a treat, we promise you that.