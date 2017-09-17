Watch This Ford F-150 EcoBoost Blow the Doors Off A Hellcat

The new Ford F-150 EcoBoosts are insanely fast, a point we have brought up several times before. When The Drives reviewed the 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and 10-speed transmission, we were consistently getting a 0-60 mph time in the mid fives.

Apparently, that isn't quick enough for some people and they are starting to upgrade to 93-octane tunes. In the video below, you can see one brave owner tune is truck to run ridiculous speeds. Although we are not sure which EcoBoost engine the owner is running, it is safe to place our bets on the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and 10-speed transmission combo. Already sporting 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost is no slouch.

After some trolling of the Brew City Boost LLC Facebook page and website, it is safe to say the F-150 owner below is rocking well over 400 horsepower and way beyond 500 lb-ft of torque. Combine those numbers with aluminum body panels and bed and you have yourself a sleeper. As the Youtube description emphasizes, this might F-150 went up against a Hellcat, ZL1 Camaro, supercharged Mustang, Corvette and a flurry of other fast rides and won. Each time, the truck blew the doors off the competition at the line and only started to lose ground at the very end. It just goes to show, if you have enough power to throw at all four wheels, you are going to be the king of the line.

The saying "there is no replacement for displacement," doesn't really apply here.