Watch The Subaru WRX STI's Full Record-Setting Nurburgring Run

When Subaru released a video to commemorate their Nurburgring lap record for sedans with a specially modified WRX STI, we were impressed, but we still wanted to see the full run. It's not that we don't trust Subaru's word, but it's always educational, as well as entertaining, to see exactly how Subaru did it.

Our wish has now been fulfilled, as Subaru released a video of the full lap Friday morning. The telemetry is not as extensive as Mark Higgins' Isle of Man record, but it still shows the World Rally Championship-bred engine regularly screaming to 8,000 RPM, rapid gear changes through the sequential shifter and more than one visit to speeds of 280 kilometers per hour (170 miles per hour). It's controlled chaos in the cockpit as driver Richie Stanaway pushes the WRX STI Type RA NBR Special to its limits. Yet also calm and collected, which shows in the smoothness of his driving, essential to maintaining control at these speeds.