Watch The Insane Baby Driver Opening Scene In Its Entirety
If anything, this video is a nice ode to an old Subaru WRX
The highly anticipated Baby Driver movie is coming out in less than a month on August 11th and people are already chomping at the bit to watch. Fortunately, Sony Pictures has released the full six minutes of the opening scene. The movie starts off with a driver named Baby (Ansel Elgort) waiting outside a bank in a 10 year old Subaru WRX. Once his associates finish business inside, the scene evolves into an elaborate evasion from police.
Baby pulls high-speed drifts, J-turns, burnouts, and just about every trick in the Hollywood stunt book to avoid the Atlanta Police Department. According to previous articles, Ansel Elgort underwent extensive stunt driving lessons to perform in this role and he conducts the majority of his own stunts.
Sadly, it look like the beloved red Subaru WRX is left for dead in a parking garage at the end of the scene. The only other criticism I have about the opening scene is that the movie assumes the public will have difficulty differentiating between a Subaru WRX, Volkswagen Passat and Chevy Cruze.
