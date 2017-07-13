Check Out These Absurdly-Tuned Diesel Sedans and Wagons
You will never associate diesel with slow again.
When we think of tuning diesels, our minds most often drift towards lifted Chevy Silverado 2500HDs, Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks, Ram 2500s, GMC Sierra 2500HDs, and so on. However, the are plenty of other vehicles on the road utilizing diesel fuel, so why can't you tune them the same way?
Well, you can and apparently it is a bit of a thing over in Europe. As you can see in the video below, plenty of diesel owners have opted to heavily modify their high MPG rides to get some serious performance numbers out of them. The video starts off with a diesel Audi A7 modified with RS7 body pieces—but the mods don't stop there. From what we can tell from watching the video, turbo upgrade, tune, fuel pump, exhaust and much more. Couple the torque of a diesel with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive and this thing is a rocket off the line.
We then direct our attention to an Audi A5 3.0 TDI. Originally tuned to 242 horsepower, the 3.0 TDI is able to hit 62 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds. Still, that apparently wasn't quick enough for its owner and the car was tuned to the gills.
We even get to watch a 350 horsepower BMW 330D wagon fly down the road in a cloud of soot and family-hauling fury. This stuff is just fantastic.
- RELATEDDiesel Ram Truck Production Resumes, Report SaysRam has not yet been authorized to actually sell these trucks.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi RS7 Versus Porsche Panamera Turbo – Same Engine, Different OutcomeBoth have four-liter twin-turbocharged V8s, both are wickedly-fast German super sedans, so what's different?READ NOW
- RELATEDGermany Says Audi A7, A8 Models Cheated on Diesel Emissions TestsIt's the first time Audi has been accused of cheating on emissions tests in its home country.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 562-HP M4-Engined BMW M235i Set a 'Ring Record…in Spite of a Bird StrikeObstructed visibility: Less of a problem than you'd think, apparently.READ NOW
- RELATEDAll-New Audi S8 to Use Porsche Panamera V-8, Report SaysThis could mean Audi is slated to get a 650+ horsepower sedan.READ NOW