Check Out These Absurdly-Tuned Diesel Sedans and Wagons

When we think of tuning diesels, our minds most often drift towards lifted Chevy Silverado 2500HDs, Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks, Ram 2500s, GMC Sierra 2500HDs, and so on. However, the are plenty of other vehicles on the road utilizing diesel fuel, so why can't you tune them the same way?

Well, you can and apparently it is a bit of a thing over in Europe. As you can see in the video below, plenty of diesel owners have opted to heavily modify their high MPG rides to get some serious performance numbers out of them. The video starts off with a diesel Audi A7 modified with RS7 body pieces—but the mods don't stop there. From what we can tell from watching the video, turbo upgrade, tune, fuel pump, exhaust and much more. Couple the torque of a diesel with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive and this thing is a rocket off the line.

We then direct our attention to an Audi A5 3.0 TDI. Originally tuned to 242 horsepower, the 3.0 TDI is able to hit 62 miles per hour in 5.8 seconds. Still, that apparently wasn't quick enough for its owner and the car was tuned to the gills.

We even get to watch a 350 horsepower BMW 330D wagon fly down the road in a cloud of soot and family-hauling fury. This stuff is just fantastic.