Watch the First U.S. Trailer for Bruce McLaren's Biopic

Luckily for us, the 2010s have brought about a slew of motorsport films that are of a caliber we haven't seen since the '60s and '70s. In fact, these movies have been so good, that some even made The Drive's Top 10 Car Movies of All Time list. Another documentary that will likely soon join that list is McLaren, a biopic on motorsport maven Bruce McLaren's legacy and the impact he had on the racing landscape. It's been made by the same guys behind The World's Fastest Indian, and if it's anything like the trailer, consider us intrigued.

The teaser starts with McLaren's early life, telling the tale of how he was disabled from a young age. As things progress, the racing icon's prevalence grows into a nationwide phenomenon that eventually stretched to the Americas. Clips of his team dominating in Can-Am were dug up from the archives, giving us a spectator's insight to the spectacle that was McLaren.

His Formula One team has gone on to win eight constructors titles and 12 driver championships, hosting spectacular pilots like Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and Jenson Button. Culminated with his legendary road car division, McLaren's racing success has solidified his spot with other fabled figures like Carroll Shelby and Frank Williams.

Testimonies from racing greats look to be sprinkled throughout. It seems to take a similar format as the epic Senna documentary, giving us hope that we'll see something of the same caliber from the crew at Gunpowder & Sky.

Watch the trailer here, and prepare for another to get the hype train going for the thrilling doc.