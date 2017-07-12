Watch The Grand Tour's Season 2 Preview
The Bugatti Chiron, McLaren 720S, and Rimac Concept_One are set to star in the motoring show's sophomore season.
It's finally Amazon Prime Day, which means, aside from some pretty sweet coffee maker deals, the release of the first teaser for Season 2 of the company's (and perhaps the world's) premier car show.
As promised, Amazon has dropped a thirty-second preview of The Grand Tour Season 2 and it appears to be more the same big budget, high-octane dad humor we've come to expect from automotive entertainment's Golden Trio. Originally intended to be a special treat for Prime subscribers, it looks like it's been made available to anyone and everyone with access to YouTube or any of The Grand Tour's social media feeds.
Mercedes-AMG GT Rs, Lancia Rally 037s, old Jags, Ripsaw tanks, the McLaren 720S hanging tail on the Eboladrone, exotic locales, and a potential top speed run with the Bugatti Chiron. Throw in Richard Hammond tackling a Swiss hillclimb in a Rimac Concept_One electric hypercar and we have quite the lineup of car-based antics in store. (Spoiler alert: he doesn't make it up the hill.)
Other confirmed vehicular guest stars for the upcoming season include the Lamborghini Aventador S, Honda NSX, Ariel Nomad, and Audi TT RS.
Despite Mr. Hammond's aforementioned setback, The Grand Tour is scheduled to return to your screens this October.
