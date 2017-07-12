Watch The Grand Tour's Season 2 Preview

It's finally Amazon Prime Day, which means, aside from some pretty sweet coffee maker deals, the release of the first teaser for Season 2 of the company's (and perhaps the world's) premier car show.

As promised, Amazon has dropped a thirty-second preview of The Grand Tour Season 2 and it appears to be more the same big budget, high-octane dad humor we've come to expect from automotive entertainment's Golden Trio. Originally intended to be a special treat for Prime subscribers, it looks like it's been made available to anyone and everyone with access to YouTube or any of The Grand Tour's social media feeds.