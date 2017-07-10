Watch a Utility Pole Shoot Fireballs After a Minivan Crashes Into it
Yeah, that doesn't look safe.
A utility pole in Ontario, Canada began spewing bright blue fireballs across the wires that it was connected to after it was struck by a minivan. From our point of view, it looks like something straight from hell.
In the video, uploaded to YouTube on June 26, we can see two smashed-up minivans, some cops standing around, a handful of cones standing on a street, and a nearly-toppled utility pole that's shooting off fireballs as it manages to hang on by a few wires. The incident occurred on June 24 in London, Ontario.
"I was driving down Wellington road in London and witnessed the van take out the hydro pole," the YouTube description said. "About 30 mins later this happened."
This whole scene just looks like it was pulled from some sort of other-worldly dystopia. The clouds in the sky are almost completely black and the pole looks like it turned into some sort of fire-breathing, electronic demon.
It's not great.
- RELATEDThis 554-HP Supercharged, LSx-Powered Subaru Forester Is Wickedly LoudListen to "Project Arkham" terrorize the 'burbs.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew York State Senate Locks in $4 Million to Bulletproof NYPD VehiclesThe move comes after the murder of Officer Miosotis Familia on July 5.READ NOW
- RELATEDMotorcyclist Clocked at 147 MPH While Fleeing Police"Hey Larry, get that Corvette unit we use for public relations," we imagine they said.READ NOW
- RELATEDVideo of First Production Tesla Model 3 Gives Best View YetCan you find differences between the production-ready car and the concept?READ NOW
- RELATEDBentley Bentayga Hybrid to Borrow Plug-in Powertrain From Porsche Cayenne, Report SaysThe company's newest addition takes a lending hand from the Stuttgart manufacturer.READ NOW