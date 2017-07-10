Watch This Porsche Cayman GT4 Race Car Almost Crash on the Nurburgring

The 12.9-mile Nurburgring Nordschleife is a track with around 170 corners. Realistically, drivers aren't hitting every apex perfectly each time they lap it. Sometimes, some of those drivers even end up off the asphalt, into the dirt, and if they're extremely unlucky, hitting the track's expensive Armco barriers. A video uploaded to YouTube Saturday shows just how close you can get to wrecking, without actually wrecking, at the Nurburgring in a purpose-built race car.

The clip shows a Porsche Cayman GT4 race car going around the Nordschleife on Saturday. From the looks of the video, the driver came into the downhill corner a bit hot and understeered off course. Once the car hit the grass, the GT4 began to oversteer, causing the rear end to slide toward the Armco, but the driver managed to correct the slide and bring the car back to the pavement.

Unfortunately for 'Ring enthusiasts, drivers aren't always this lucky. In fact, there's a pretty solid chance that if you go off course and touch the grass at all, you'll end up hitting the metal barriers. Apparently, it was just this guy's day or something.