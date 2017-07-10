Watch the Kia Stinger Lay Waste to its Rear Tires

Turns out, the Kia Stinger doesn't need snow to get sideways.

For those unfamiliar, the Stinger is Kia's idea of a budget BMW 4 Series Gran Turismo or Audi A5 Sportback. It'll sport the buyer's choice of a 255-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo four, or a mean 365-horsepower, 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6. With that power going to either all four wheels or, most notably, just the rear ones, the Stinger is touted to inject a healthy dose of honest-to-God performance in a marque that's historically known for making cars ... without that.

Recently, a video has surfaced of a presumed rear-wheel-drive version of the upcoming sports sedan trying its hand at some sick drifts, phat donuts, and gnarly brake stands. As it happens, Kia's budget-Bimmer is pretty darn good at incinerating its back tires, much to the delight of its onlookers.