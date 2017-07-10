Watch the Kia Stinger Lay Waste to its Rear Tires

Watch the rear-wheel-drive Kia do its rear-wheel-drive thing.

By Chris Tsui
Turns out, the Kia Stinger doesn't need snow to get sideways.

For those unfamiliar, the Stinger is Kia's idea of a budget BMW 4 Series Gran Turismo or Audi A5 Sportback. It'll sport the buyer's choice of a 255-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo four, or a mean 365-horsepower, 3.3-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6. With that power going to either all four wheels or, most notably, just the rear ones, the Stinger is touted to inject a healthy dose of honest-to-God performance in a marque that's historically known for making cars ... without that. 

Recently, a video has surfaced of a presumed rear-wheel-drive version of the upcoming sports sedan trying its hand at some sick drifts, phat donuts, and gnarly brake stands. As it happens, Kia's budget-Bimmer is pretty darn good at incinerating its back tires, much to the delight of its onlookers. 

All models of the Stinger will come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Brembo brakes. The V-6 will reportedly come with the title of quickest Kia ever made, while the base model starts at the equivalent of less than $27,000 in its domestic market of Korea.

We at The Drive eagerly anticipate the stateside arrival of the Stinger so we can, maybe, try the above shenanigans for ourselves. Between this and the imminent Hyundai i30 N hot hatch, the Korean automotive landscape is about to become a lot more fun.

