Watch A Dodge Viper Take On Two Hellcats in An Epic Tug-of-War

Tug-of-war between two cars can be a beautiful thing to watch. Spectators get to see two vehicles pitted against each other in the ultimate demonstration of horsepower and traction. Neither driver can truly make any excuses and there is usually a clear winner. However, creativity is always welcomed when showing off horsepower and the the three way tug-of-war was created.

In this particular tug-of-war, we get to see a Dodge Viper pitted against a Dodge Charger Hellcat and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. The Viper comes equipped with a 645 horsepower 8.4-liter V-10 and monstrous rear tires. As most of you probably know by now, the Dodge Charger Hellcat and Dodge Challenger Hellcat use a supercharged 707 horsepower 6.2-liter V-8. Needless to say, the tug-of-war is fairly even and the perfect setup to see complete tire annihilation.

Rather than sticking with traditional tire smoke, stunt coordinators decided to use colored smoke which can be achieved through special tires. The Viper used a purple tire compound, the Charger used a blue tire compound and the Challenger used a red tire compound. Within seconds all three Dodges were surrounded by smoke and their beautiful lines were peaking through the clouds. Between the sounds of the superchargers screaming, the smoke billowing up and the gorgeous curves of the muscle cars, you can't help but scream 'Merica at your computer screen.