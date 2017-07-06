Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Does Donuts on a Public Street During Gumball 3000

Burnouts and donuts, like exotic supercars and outlandish liveries, are a staple of the Gumball 3000 and its associated events. Throw together high-horsepower sports cars, adventure-seeking rich guys, and crowds of onlookers desperate for YouTube-worthy clips, and you have a formula for burning rubber...as well as plenty of other types of, shall we say, less-than-responsible behavior. Case in point: This video from the 2017 installment of the Gumball, in which a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta rips off some donuts on a public street less than a yard from a crowd of spectators.

According to the video's description, the Ferrari in question was being piloted by Dutch DJ Afrojack and Canadian sports car enthusiast-slash-social media celebrity Josh Cartu. (For what it's worth, Cartu is well-known—and not particularly well-regarded—amongst the Ferrari fanatics at FerrariChat.) The donuts in question took place in Budapest during the Gumball rally's stop there, on what clearly seems to be a public street with flowing traffic. Interestingly enough, the LaFerrari doesn't wear the bright, obvious livery required for Gumball entrants; as Cartu is listed as an entrant in this year's rally in his Ferrari 488 Spider, it seems he may have brought his 949-horsepower hybrid hypercar just for fun.

Look, many of us at The Drive are no stranger to committing acts of hoonage in public arenas. Your humble author, for example, was a party to multiple epic burnouts while driving across the country in a Cadillac CTS-V during the 2012 installment of the Gumball. (I'd like to point out to Time Inc.'s lawyers that this occurred years before I was in the employ of The Drive.) But those were all conducted with plenty of space between our stupidly-powerful speed machine and the excitable, camera-toting crowds. Doing it within literal spitting distance of pedestrians...that's a whole 'nuther ballgame.